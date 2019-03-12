Meet Shelter Pets of the Week River and Chester!

Hello, Animal Lovers! On this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, we have the chance to meet River and Chester! These two pets are in need of some good homes and great care. See if these cute guys are the perfect fit for you!

River is a friendly girl who goes with the flow! She is about 2 1/2 years old and gets along with both dogs and cats. She loves to play with other cats, but her cat companion needs to be someone who is not easily intimidated because River puts the “rough” in roughhouse! Super-sweet and social, River would love to add some extra purrsonality to your house!





Meet River!

Do you need an ego boost? Do you long to feel needed? Well, CAA has the dog for you. Chester is a three-year-old pit mix that loves hanging with his people. It seems that his reason for living is to please his people and give cuddles!

Meet Chester today at CAA!

This medium-energy dog will fit right in with any family and will adapt to whatever activity you’re doing at the moment. Visit CAA today and let this people pleaser give you the boost in confidence you’ve been seeking.