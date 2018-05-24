5 ways to spend your Memorial Day in BR

Who says have to go out of town to celebrate Memorial Day! Baton Rouge offers lots of fun events to kick-off your summer. Whether you are trying to beat the heat or experience the patriotic celebrations, there is something for everyone.
- Spend a day at one of Baton Rouge’s local waterparks: Blue Bayou or Liberty Lagoon
- Enjoy authentic southern food at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival
- Hangout downtown for the USS Kidd Memorial Day Ceremony
- Baton Rouge Concert Band performance
- Memorial Day Garden of Flags Planting
Image: Facebook/Memorial Day Garden of Flags Planting & Ceremony