Memorial Day Weekend: A few fun things to do in Baton Rouge
It’s almost that glorious occasion that only comes around a few times a year: the three-day weekend. We’ve rounded up a few events to help you celebrate Memorial Day.
Urban South Pint Night
Friday
Burgersmith (Siegen Lane)
6 p.m.
Movies & Music on the Lawn: “The Cameraman” & Alabaster Stag
Saturday
Baton Rouge Gallery
8 p.m.
Sunday
Yoga on the Lakes
LSU Lakes
12 p.m.
Gov’t Taco x Overpass Merchant Takeover
The Overpass Merchant
5:30 p.m.
Memorial Day Buffet
Monday
Hollywood Casino
11 a.m.
If you want to get away…
Walking Tour
Carville Historic District
Saturday, 3-5 p.m.
The Louisiana Gold Rush
Audubon State Historic Site (St. Francisville)
Saturday/Sunday
1-4 p.m.
Erykah Badu
Lakefront Arena (NOLA)
Saturday, 8 p.m.