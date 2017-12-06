MeToo is TIME’s Person Of The Year

What looked at first like the latest social media movement has swelled into an uprising against sexual assault in all corners of the American landscape. Now, the #MeToo movement has been named Person of the Year by Time Magazine.

The magazine recognized some of the faces behind the movement as “Silence Breakers,” including activist Tarana Burke who started the hashtag ten years ago.

Accusations this year of sexual assault against Hollywood produce Harvey Weinstein led actress Alyssa Milano to call for women who had also experience sexual assault to use the #MeToo tag, which led to thousands of stories of assault and abuse being shared. Soon other entertainers and CEOs were called to account for their past actions, leading to resignations, firings, business ties being severed, and other accountability the likes of which many had never seen before.

Time also conducted an online poll for readers to pick their Person of the Year – Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia won that poll, which #MeToo coming in second.

Image: Time Magazine