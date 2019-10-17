Mid City Beer Garden releases new brunch menu

Sometimes you have brunch with a side of drinks, and sometimes you have drinks with a side of brunch. Mid City Beer Garden rolled out their brunch menu this weekend, and it has all your salty, carby favorites. The humble menu features large portions (definitely a win), all of which are done well.

We tried the loaded potatoes (an entire pound of them) which come covered in peppers and onions with ranch and gravy on the side. We ordered fried eggs on top, making them wildly satisfying, especially if you wake up after having made some questionable decisions.

Breakfast burritos comes stuffed with fluffy eggs and crispy hashbrowns, along with any meat you’d like to add in – bacon, sausage or brisket. Some drool-worthy dishes that we didn’t get but admired from afar were avocado toast and a hangover biscuit with sausage, bacon, cheddar and a fried egg.

I had a little order envy when someone’s fried chicken biscuit passed. Not one but two fried chicken biscuits arrived slathered in smoked honey butter. You can top your meal off with bourbon bread pudding for yourself or your table to satisfy that sweet tooth.

There’s nothing too far out of the box here, but what’s in the box won’t lead you astray. Drinks include hot coffee, Reve cold brew, mimosas, bloodies, micheladas, frosé and of course, lots of beer.

Brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays at 11.