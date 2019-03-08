Mid City Makers Market to host March Event

Looking for something easy to do this weekend? Maybe the long Mardi Gras holiday took a little too much steam from you, or maybe you just want to get ready for St. Patrick’s day next weekend. Here’s something for that social butterfly in you!

Mid City Makers Market will host its March Market on Saturday, March 9th from 4-8pm. Located on the corner of Government and South Eugene, this event will showcase the best local artisans and makers! Find you something green to wear for St. Patrick’s day next week and be sure to stick around for some zydeco music provided by Corey Porche and Podnah Allstar Band.

Gene Seneca will be at the event to show off his baby alligators. This is sure to be a treat for any of us city dwellers! Come be a part of a great evening to kick off March and show your support for the local community.

As always, this event is free and open to the public! Information for the event can be found here.