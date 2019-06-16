Baton Rouge art lovers will have more opportunities to enjoy the art community with Mid City Merchants’ new initiatives.

Mid City Merchants, best known for its events like Mid City Makers Market, Hot Art Cool Nights and White Light Night, is celebrating its tenth anniversary of being recognized as the Mid City Arts Cultural District by the state. To celebrate, MCM is aiming to change the way it supports art with three new public art initiatives.

MCM Artist Membership

In its goal to provide a community for local artists, Mid City Merchants is now encouraging residents who “live, work, play, shop or show” original art in Mid City to join its new artist membership program. The program will allow artists to connect with Mid City businesses and have their work featured on the MCM website.

ART LIFT! Grant Program

MCM is introducing a new grant program for Mid City Merchants members, covering a quarter of the costs of Art Element improvements, with a cap of $2,000. Art Element improvements include artistic or hand-painted signage, sculpture or sculptural fencing, murals, creative bike racks and creative public seating. The application can be found here.

White Light Night Poster Contest

For the first time, Mid City Merchants is hosting an open call to artists of all ages and skill levels for an original White Light Night poster design. MCM is offering a $500 prize to the winning designer, and the deadline to submit artwork is July 19.