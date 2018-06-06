Mid City Spotlight: Mid City Ballroom

In a former church off Acadian and North, the Mid City Ballroom hosts a variety of musical entertainment for every taste. The venue features a large stage, a Komet Amp showroom, the Baton Rouge Music Exchange and of course, great sound.

But why another music venue? James Fogle said that he hopes the Mid City Ballroom will “give more exposure to local bands by opening up for touring bands.” The ballroom hosts a variety of shows and private events, that are sure to feature the best music, culture and entertainment. And that’s what the Mid City does right? Upon the recent renovations and upcoming changes to Mid City, Fogle also said that he hopes the more pedestrian friendly area will make Mid City more of a destination to hangout day or night.

Ready to check it out for yourself? Mid City Ballroom is hosting Grammy winning 12-piece Cajun band Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet on Saturday! Get your tickets now right here.