Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Mid City Spotlight: Mid City Ballroom

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 hours ago

In a former church off Acadian and North, the Mid City Ballroom hosts a variety of musical entertainment for every taste. The venue features a large stage, a Komet Amp showroom, the Baton Rouge Music Exchange and of course, great sound.

But why another music venue? James Fogle said that he hopes the Mid City Ballroom will “give more exposure to local bands by opening up for touring bands.” The ballroom hosts a variety of shows and private events, that are sure to feature the best music, culture and entertainment. And that’s what the Mid City does right? Upon the recent renovations and upcoming changes to Mid City, Fogle also said that he hopes the more pedestrian friendly area will make Mid City more of a destination to hangout day or night.

Ready to check it out for yourself? Mid City Ballroom is hosting Grammy winning 12-piece Cajun band Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet on Saturday! Get your tickets now right here.

Comments

You may also like

Arts & Culture

#idigbr: Local Artwork

There is so much creative talent here in Baton Rouge! Check out some of the local pieces we found! Be sure to tag #idigbr on your artwork pictures, and you could be featured as well! #Repost @thebirdsnestlafayette (@get_repost) ・・・ Stop by The Birds...

1 week ago

june

01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

06jun(jun 6)5:00 pm(jun 6)5:00 pmBRQ 1 Year Anniversary Party!

06jun(jun 6)7:00 pm(jun 6)7:00 pmSunset Paddles

06jun(jun 6)7:00 pm(jun 6)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke

07jun(jun 7)4:30 pm08(jun 8)4:30 pmBottomless Thursdays! $10 House Wine and Mimosas

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X