The Mid City Makers Market creates a hub for makers and shoppers to enjoy all of the local food, goods and entertainment that Baton Rouge has to offer. Once a month, the market resides at the corner of Government and Eugene in Mid City. Browse goods like jewelry, soaps, clothes and art from local artisans or check them out online. You can also apply to be a vendor here.

Market your calendars, because the MMM June Market will take place on June 16th.