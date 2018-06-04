Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Mid City Spotlight: Red Stick Spice Company

DIG Staff DIG Staff
21 hours ago

Our June issue is all about the revitalization of Mid City! The drinks are cool, the food is hot and the businesses are booming, so get out there and experience Mid City for yourself. Whether its your go-to spot or somewhere you’ve been wanting to try, there are plenty of places to add to your list. The first is Red Stick Spice Company…

Mid City’s Red Stick Spice Company features unique flavors from across the state to really give you a taste of the best local ingredients. But Red Stick Spice is more than just cayenne and bay leaves. It’s a hub for anything your kitchen could need! Red Stick Spice Company’s notable items include flavored olive oils, loose teas, salt-free seasonings and even gift boxes. Need more? Red Stick Spice Company also holds cooking classes (check out all of the June events here)!

Check out their website or visit the store at 660 Jefferson Hwy.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

CounterspaceBR to open in White Star Market

As if White Star Market wasn’t perfect enough, CounterspaceBR is bringing baked goods to our tables and we couldn’t be more excited. Sarah Hays, a local artisan baker, will open her first brick and mortar location inside the food hall...

20 hours ago

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

june

01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

05junalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist

05junalldayalldayTaco Tuesday @ The Rum House

05jun(jun 5)8:00 pm(jun 5)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

06jun(jun 6)11:30 am(jun 6)11:30 amPint Night @ The Bulldog

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X