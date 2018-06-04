Mid City Spotlight: Red Stick Spice Company

Our June issue is all about the revitalization of Mid City! The drinks are cool, the food is hot and the businesses are booming, so get out there and experience Mid City for yourself. Whether its your go-to spot or somewhere you’ve been wanting to try, there are plenty of places to add to your list. The first is Red Stick Spice Company…

Mid City’s Red Stick Spice Company features unique flavors from across the state to really give you a taste of the best local ingredients. But Red Stick Spice is more than just cayenne and bay leaves. It’s a hub for anything your kitchen could need! Red Stick Spice Company’s notable items include flavored olive oils, loose teas, salt-free seasonings and even gift boxes. Need more? Red Stick Spice Company also holds cooking classes (check out all of the June events here)!

Check out their website or visit the store at 660 Jefferson Hwy.