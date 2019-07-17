There’s no beverage shopping panic I feel more than when a beer sounds great but only comes in a 6-pack. The worst part is when you risk it and buy the entire pack, only to find out you don’t love the beer and now have 5.75 of them left. Thankfully, MID Tap, a self-service tap room in Arlington Marketplace, offers individuals the opportunity to try and drink as much or little as they want.

MID Tap opened a few months ago with a fresh, new concept for Baton Rouge – serve yourself and choose your own serving size. If you want to try just a sip of a brew before you commit, you can! You’re issued a bracelet that allows you access to the brews, keeps up with your tab and even tells you how much you’ve had.

The tap room carries a wide variety of beers, from breweries ranging from within the region to those spanning across the country. Wine, cider and cocktails are all on tap, too. Because brews are priced per ounce, it’s not only a great place to hang out at, but it also provides a good way to try those crazy, overpriced beers without the sticker shock.

I was able to try a few regional brews with limited releases, including Nola’s It’s Just Paperwork, Man and Southern Prohibiton’s Paradise Lost. However, I didn’t see a huge spread of Louisiana brews, rather just one or two from our local favorites.

In addition, they have some standard bar food snacks, including boudin gyoza, loaded fries and sliders. What I found to be a pleasant surprise was a really great selection of classic board games and a nightly schedule, packed full of everything from comedy shows to music bingo. It has a fun but relaxed atmosphere, making it a great place to meet friends when you want to avoid noisy bar lines.

Next time you find yourself aimlessly beer shopping, save yourself the drama and do some tasting at MidTap first. You may even want to stick around awhile.