Mike stays social during pool repairs

Mike the Tiger has been inside a lot lately, as his enclosure’s pool was under repairs.

The LSU mascot kept up the Tiger spirit with plenty of social media posts for his fans, though.

Got my Halloween pumpkin early this year! My caretakers are keeping me entertained as pool repairs continue outside. pic.twitter.com/l8QFMC4tjC — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) October 5, 2017

Outside! Come get a little Tiger mojo before the game. Geaux Tigers! pic.twitter.com/gOf5xfDDi1 — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) October 7, 2017

Once the pool was repaired, there was no keeping this young Tiger out of the water.

duunnn dunnn… duuuunnnn duun… duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn dunnnn. Tiger Shark! pic.twitter.com/iEIKKoHzhr — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) October 9, 2017

If there is one thing a growing mascot enjoys in the sweltering Louisiana bayou… it’s shade.

Staying in this morning for yard work. Making things look nice for our Auburn visitors; some may be seeing a real Tiger for the first time. pic.twitter.com/UNCjV5JWaC — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) October 12, 2017

The Tigers face Auburn this Saturday in Death Valley, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m.

Image: @MikeTheTiger / Twitter