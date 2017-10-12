Dig Baton Rouge
Mike stays social during pool repairs

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Mike the Tiger has been inside a lot lately, as his enclosure’s pool was under repairs.

The LSU mascot kept up the Tiger spirit with plenty of social media posts for his fans, though.

Once the pool was repaired, there was no keeping this young Tiger out of the water.

If there is one thing a growing mascot enjoys in the sweltering Louisiana bayou… it’s shade.

The Tigers face Auburn this Saturday in Death Valley, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m.

Image: @MikeTheTiger / Twitter

