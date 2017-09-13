Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LSU

Mike VII celebrates one year with meaty surprise

Russell Jones
4 hours ago

Happy birthday Mike!

LSU’s new mascot celebrated his first birthday with a special treat. His keepers provided the tiger with a “1” shaped out of ground meat, boiled eggs, and a bone-in leg wrapped in… that’s right… a meat ribbon.

My birthday treats!

Posted by LSU's Mike the Tiger on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Hey, he’s a growing tiger. He needs his protein.

LSU’s Student Government planned a special birthday bash for 4 p.m. Wednesday to mark the occasion. LSU reminded people that they should not bring stuffed animals near the enclosure in order to protect Mike VII.

Top Image: Mandy Samson

Comments

You may also like

CrimeLSU

Report: Arrest made in viral LSU fight

The Advocate reports that authorities arrested a man connected to a series of fights on the LSU Parade Grounds during Saturday tailgating. According to the report, LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said Casen Maggio would be booked into the parish...

4 hours ago

september

01sep7:00 pm15(sep 15)7:00 pmStuff A Truck - Fill A Need for Hurricane Harvey Relief

13sep(sep 13)5:00 pm(sep 13)5:00 pmLive Music Night

14sep(sep 14)6:00 pm(sep 14)6:00 pmRock N Rowe: Henry Turner Jr.

14sep(sep 14)6:00 pm(sep 14)6:00 pmPool Paddleboard Yoga

14sep(sep 14)6:30 pm(sep 14)6:30 pmBeer Dinner featuring Avery Brewing Company

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X