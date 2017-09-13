Mike VII celebrates one year with meaty surprise

Happy birthday Mike!

LSU’s new mascot celebrated his first birthday with a special treat. His keepers provided the tiger with a “1” shaped out of ground meat, boiled eggs, and a bone-in leg wrapped in… that’s right… a meat ribbon.

Hey, he’s a growing tiger. He needs his protein.

LSU’s Student Government planned a special birthday bash for 4 p.m. Wednesday to mark the occasion. LSU reminded people that they should not bring stuffed animals near the enclosure in order to protect Mike VII.

Top Image: Mandy Samson