Mike VII celebrates one year with meaty surprise

Happy birthday Mike!
LSU’s new mascot celebrated his first birthday with a special treat. His keepers provided the tiger with a “1” shaped out of ground meat, boiled eggs, and a bone-in leg wrapped in… that’s right… a meat ribbon.
My birthday treats!
Posted by LSU's Mike the Tiger on Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Hey, he’s a growing tiger. He needs his protein.
LSU’s Student Government planned a special birthday bash for 4 p.m. Wednesday to mark the occasion. LSU reminded people that they should not bring stuffed animals near the enclosure in order to protect Mike VII.
Top Image: Mandy Samson