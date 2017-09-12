It’s happening: Mike the Tiger is turning a year old.

In honor of the tiger’s first birthday, LSU Student Government said they’re planning a celebration for the new mascot Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Good morning, Tigers! Who's got 4 paws and is celebrating his birthday tomorrow? This guy! #MikeVII A post shared by Mike, LSU's Live Mascot (@mikethetiger_lsu) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

However, fans should remember that no stuffed animals should be brought by Mike’s enclosure. The young tiger still can’t tell the difference between fake and real animals according to his keepers, and could hurt himself if he lunges at the walls of his enclosure.

The university already has signs up asking that pets and other live animals be kept away from the tiger.

Mike VII, who was originally named “Harvey,” was born in captivity and donated to LSU when he was 11 months old. The habitat Harvey was at in Florida made the decision to donate him in order to reduce the number of animals they had and keep in compliance with state regulations.

Top Image: Mike VII / Instagram

IT'S A PARTY 🎉🎈join us at Mike's Habitat tomorrow at 4 to celebrate Mike's first birthday! #HappyBirthdayMikeVII pic.twitter.com/IbN8BqbKZ8 — LSU SG (@LSU_SG) September 12, 2017

