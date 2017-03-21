MillerCoors Jazz Festival Blitz Program
And the winner is…. Zeta Tau Alpha!
Congrats ladies! You powered through the Hot Power Yoga class, now it’s time to claim your prizes!
Whether you missed it or came & LOVED your Hot Power Yoga class… We are adding more!!
The sorority that buys the MOST $30/30 & $49/10 packages between NOW – 10/31 will receive a Yoga for a Cause class. Proceeds will go directly towards your philanthropy.
DIG's Sorority Series
Hey there Greeks! Ready for your first challenge?! Grab your sisters for a FREE night at Yoga Rouge! DIG’s first ever sorority challenge invites YOU to come out.
Did your roomies just say “Namaste in bed today”? Don’t even think about it. Let’s do Hot Power Yoga together.
How to WIN this challenge? It is so easy…
The sorority with the MOST participants will receive:
- Entry into DIG’s event Shop n Sake
- FREE Cover at Reggie’s Back to School Party
- Exclusive offers at Yoga Rouge
- A Yoga for a Cause class for your philanthropy
Not to mention the DIG team will be showing up with smokin’ hot giveaways! Even hotter than Hot Power Yoga.
Grab your sisters for a fun, relaxing night at Yoga Rouge! Check your date and time here:
- Phi Mu – Wednesday, Sept. 21 @ 7:00 – 8:15 pm
- Delta Delta Delta – Thursday, Sept. 22 @ 5:00 – 6:15 pm
- Delta Gamma – Friday, Sept. 23 @ 1:30 – 2:30 pm
- Delta Zeta – Friday, Sept. 23 @ 3:00 – 4:00 pm
- Kappa Kappa Gamma – Friday, Sept. 23 @ 4:30 – 5:30 pm
- Pi Beta Phi – Saturday, Sept. 24 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Zeta Tau Alpha – Saturday, Sept. 24 @ 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Kappa Alpha Theta – Saturday, Sept. 24 @ 2:00 – 3:00 pm
- Kappa Delta- Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 10:30 – 11:30 am
- Chi Omega – Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 12:00 – 1:00 pm
- Alpha Delta Pi – Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 1:30 – 2:30 pm
- Alpha Phi – Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 3:00 – 4:00 pm
Take the fast track and fill out your paperwork online before class! RSVP by creating your account & filling out quick paperwork, all online for YOUR CLASS. Don’t forget… this class is FREE! Sign up online: quick & easy!
But wait, it gets EVEN BETTER! Voodoo BBQ welcomes all participants to head over after ALL CLASSES for 1/2 priced wells and wines, $1 off all pints, discounted appetizers, $5 cheesy fries, $7 BBQ Chos & $8 wings. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Where?
The Fine Print
Must be 21 to win.