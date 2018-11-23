Missing your Prime deliveries? Here’s why…

If you’re an Amazon Prime addict and have missed some of those expected hits of cardboard adrenaline, there’s an explanation.

Earlier this week a delivery employee contacted WAFB about the conditions at a local Prime delivery hub. He showed photos of piles of boxes stacked up outside, damaged by rain and said Prime (two-day delivery) packages stacked up for as long as a week at a time.

Dozens of Amazon customers in the Baton Rouge area have posted their frustrations online, saying their packages were never delivered or dropped off several days late. Many complained that their address was listed as “undeliverable.”

Read More