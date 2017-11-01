Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Mixing it up at Holiday Cocktail Competition

Russell Jones
18 hours ago

Eat, drink and be merry as your favorite local bartenders battle it out for the title of Best Cocktail in Baton Rouge during the 2017 Holiday Cocktail Competition!

Come and check out the newly renovated Marriott Hotel & Stinky’s Fish Camp and sample over 20 specialty cocktails from the best mixologists in Baton Rouge, courtesy of Republic National Distributing Company.

We are also  proud to announce this year’s Celeb Host, Jay Ducote of Bite & Booze and The Next Food Network Star.

The 2017 Holiday Cocktail Competition will be held at The Marriott Hotel on November 20 beginning at 6p.m.

