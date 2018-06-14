Dig Baton Rouge
MJ’s Cafe reopening in White Star Market

3 hours ago

The popular vegan-based restaurant from Mary-Brennan Faucheux is moving into White Star Market next month.

If you’ve never had MJ’s, expect items like vegan cauliflower wraps, almond date tarts and a variety of avocado toasts. White Star Owner Whitney Gaines says, “her spin on healthy, high-quality lunches & breakfast will be well received at our food hall.” MJ’s will serve breakfast, lunch and specialty vegan desserts.

Pick up your copy of the June issue to read more about other restaurants that reside in White Star Market.

It’s shucking time!

Baton Rouge Oyster Festival

