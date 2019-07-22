Dig Baton Rouge
MJ’s Cafe to move to space formerly occupied by Tiger Deauxnuts

Lauren Heffker
4 hours ago

White Star Market veggie powerhouse MJ’s Cafe will soon have a new home in Mid City.

The plant-based eatery will take over the Government Street space formerly housed by Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue in September, MJ’s Cafe owner and chef Mary-Brennan Faucheux told The Advocate.

MJ’s Cafe moved to the popular food hall about a year ago from its original location on Jefferson Highway, where it had been a full-service restaurant since 2013 but was unable to renew its lease. MJ’s Cafe also offers individuals the opportunity to find its menu items near campus at Yoga Rouge on Nicholson Drive.

MJ’s Cafe features all-vegan fare, including soups made in-house daily, salads, wraps and sandwiches.

