Want to see what some Baton Rouge artists have been working on? The Baton Rouge Arts Market may be your ticket.

A monthly event on 5th and Main Street downtown, the market will be held this Saturday (March 4) in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer’s Market and the Main Street Market.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and will feature jewelry, pottery, hand-made soaps, metal sculptures and more.

The event is sponsored by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

