Moonshine & Music Sets Great Tone for Festival Season

Heading away from downtown on River Road, under the gaze of the L’Auberge hotel is where the up and coming village, Pointe Marie resides. The 120-acre project is still in development, yet it already has a few occupants in its cottages who enjoy the perks of its community garden and its own Magpie location.

Last night, it would host the Moonshine & Music Pre-Festival Event to kick off the 3rd Street Songwriters Festival and the Art Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Ebb & Flow Festival. The event took place on Pointe Marie’s Square, which is specifically designed for throwing large scale events. While taking a tour with its broker – and perhaps the greatest tour guide in Baton Rouge – Lee Anne Miracle, she stressed how important it was for Pointe Marie to have an active community base, and it was events such as this that will help continue its growth.

The Moonshine & Music Event could not have asked for more perfect weather as attendees socialized and ate freshly made pesto flatbread and pasta salad from Magpie Cafe’s own James Jacobs. The signature cocktail by Firefly could get anyone talking. Made with sweet tea infused vodka and peach moonshine, it was one of those cocktails that you could see yourself having on your next beach trip.

Upon the Square’s stage, music provided by Barry Hebert and Bill Grass played as the sun set on the levee overlooking the village. Barry’s playful and nostalgic tone brought the perfect sound needed for the night’s atmosphere. Having been involved with the 3rd Street Songwriter’s Festival since its inception, Barry was more than excited to get both of these festivals kicked off.

“This year we are combining the 3rd Street Songwriters Festival and the Art Council’s Ebb and Flow Festival on the same weekend,” said Barry. “This event is just a great way for us to tell more people about it!”

Barry Hebert, right, and Bill Glass play on as the sun sets

Barry expressed his admiration for the songwriter community in Baton Rouge, something he says is being supported by the Nashville community who have helped make 3rd Street Songwriters Festival what it is today.

“A lot of Louisiana artists who have gone to Nashville that are signed with publishing companies, they’re getting cuts, and they come back to Baton Rouge and help spread the word or are able to network with other groups,” said Barry.

The 3rd Street Singers Songwriters Festival and the Art Council’s Ebb & Flow Festival will take place on April 5-7 weekend. Be sure to click on the links for more information about each festival including lineups, where events are being held and more! If you are interested in learning more about Pointe Marie and its future developments visit here or stop by for yourself on 14200 River Road and get the Miracle tour!