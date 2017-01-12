A few new artists have been added to this year’s BUKU Music + Art Project lineup, the festival announced today on Twitter. Grizmatik, Run The Jewels, Cashmere Cat, M.A.N.D.Y., K?D, Unicorn Fukr and ROAR! will play during the March 10 and 11 music festival.

Who are you most excited to see at BUKU? Let us know in the comments.

Comments