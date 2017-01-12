More artists added to BUKU lineup
A few new artists have been added to this year’s BUKU Music + Art Project lineup, the festival announced today on Twitter. Grizmatik, Run The Jewels, Cashmere Cat, M.A.N.D.Y., K?D, Unicorn Fukr and ROAR! will play during the March 10 and 11 music festival.
GRiZMATIK,@RunJewels,@CASHMERECAT & more added to #BUKU2017 lineup! rt & quote for chance to win 2 ga tix! buy tix 👉 https://t.co/O9IV18V1QH pic.twitter.com/Xz0sLeIQLx
— The BUKU Project (@TheBukuProject) January 12, 2017
Who are you most excited to see at BUKU? Let us know in the comments.