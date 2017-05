Get excited Tiger fans — more details have just been released regarding LSU’s season opener against BYU on Sept. 2.

The game will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. CST in Houston, Texas, and will air on ESPN, according to LSU sports information. Dubbed the 2017 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, the event marks the beginning of LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s first full season with the Tigers.

Tickets for the game at NRG stadium are available.

