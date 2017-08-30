The New Orleans food migration continues as more restaurants are seeking spots to branch out in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the Business Report, Dat Dog franchisees are scouting locations in the capital city while Bud’s Boilers plans to open a location close to Tigerland next month. It also comes on the heels of Ruby Slipper opening on Acadian near Trader Joe’s and Acme Oyster House.

Stan Harris, president of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, told the Business Report that the increased interest in Baton Rouge diners is paying off for New Orleans restaurants. Many are familiar already with good eats in the Crescent City, and now thanks to social media business owners have hard data showing just how many of their diners come from further down I-10.

Image: Dat Dog / Facebook

