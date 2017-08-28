The Pelican House is shaking off its loose feathers and changing from a tap room into a full service restaurant in the coming weeks, according to the Advocate.

The expansion begins Sept. 6 with a new menu covering lunch and dinner as well as Sunday brunch.

Co-owner Gavin Jobe said he wants to take a more active role in the Pelican House’s kitchen by transforming some childhood staples like bologna or mac and cheese into compelling dishes.

“I love taking these types of ingredients that people deem ‘trashy’ and elevating them to something that’s still down home comfort food, but in a different way,” Jobe said in a press release.

The restaurant will also include a limited menu for late night diners Monday through Saturday.

The new hours will be set for:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday brunch: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

