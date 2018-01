According to Spanish Town Mardi Gras’ Facebook page, the Baton Rouge parade will be extending its route this year.

This new route will include a loop up Main St. to N 9th and back to 4th St. on Laurel. Officials say that this additional route will spread the crowds and make it overall safer for all.

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade is set to run Saturday, February 10th starting at noon.

Image: Facebook/Spanish Town Mardi Gras – SPLL, Spanish Town Mardi Gras Official Website