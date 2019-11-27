Mr. Ronnie’s and Mellow Mushroom close Baton Rouge locations

Mondays are already hard, and the closure announcements of two of Baton Rouge’s favorite businesses made it that much worse.

Both businesses announced around Monday that they were closing their doors after years in business. Mr. Ronnie’s was at Lee Drive for six years, and Mellow Mushroom was on Burbank for 19 years.

Mr. Ronnie’s announced on its Baton Rouge location Facebook page, stating it will be relocating to Cut Off, LA.



After receiving hundreds of fan comments, Mr. Ronnie’s added to their closure statement in a comment:

“We could not remain operating at a loss any longer…. It was a decision made with a heavy heart…. The fact is, there wasn’t enough business to keep the shop operating and keeping it open would have endangered the company as a whole. via Mr. Ronnie’s Baton Rouge

Mellow Mushroom was also popular spot for many LSU students Baton Rouge residents. Its closure announcement came from the location’s Facebook page, which is no longer available.

The Mellow Mushroom Baton Rouge location stated:

Regretfully, after 19 years, Mellow Mushroom Baton Rouge has closed its doors for the last time. We are very grateful to our loyal fans, our great team members past and present, and to everyone who has supported us on this fantastic voyage. Stay mellow! via Mellow Mushroom Baton Rouge

photo source: WAFB

There has been no announcement of why Mellow Mushroom decided to close its only Baton Rouge location, and the BR location has since deleted its social media accounts.

With the closure of two long-standing and fan-favorite businesses, many residents are wondering what the future holds for other Baton Rouge restaurants.