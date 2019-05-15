Music and Seafood Await at this Year’s Baton Rouge Oyster Festival!

The 2019 Baton Rouge Oyster Festival is rapidly approaching. Are you wondering what to expect moving into the festival’s weekend?

The Baton Rouge Oyster Festival kicks off Saturday, May 18 10:30 a.m. at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar with the second Bloody Revolution Pre-Party! The “Gourmet Bloody Mary Mixer Brand” will host the event with craft Bloody Mary’s, created from its multitude of flavors and dedicated to packing a punch no matter the occasion! At noon, all food vendors and bars will open their doors to the public.

Outdoor festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Oyster Shucking Competition followed by music performances starting at 2:30 p.m. with J and the Causeways. Adam Dale follows from 3:45-4:30 p.m. with the Oyster Eating Competition taking place at 4:45 p.m. After oysters are in order, Meriwether will perform from 5:15-6:30 p.m. followed by The Soul Rebels from 7:00-8:15 p.m. The winners of the 2019 Oyster Cook-off will be announced at 8:45 p.m. Toad the Wet Sprocket will close out the festival, taking the stage from 9:00-10:30 p.m.

As you travel throughout the festival, treat yourself to gourmet oysters from Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, fresh seafood by Mansurs on the Boulevard, or a cold beverage at one of the many drinks tents dotting the festival grounds!



The Old State Capitol will host “Under the Shell”, a series of guest speakers discussing the oyster industry, coastal conservation and more in the House Chambers. For the little ones, the Aetna Kid’s Zone will take place on the Old State Capitol lawn from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. There will be an Aetna Obstacle Course along with Gymfit’s Ninja Warrior obstacles, parkour obstacles and a Circus Arts interactive area with juggling, acrobatics, and more!

The Baton Rouge Oyster Festival is a free and open-to-the-public event and is made possible through the financial support from sponsors and beverage vending sales. Attendees are encouraged to purchase food and drink from the festival and its vendors. Ice chests and pets are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Join everyone after the festival at the BXS Insurance After Party at Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd St. with live music by the Anteeks!

VIP tickets are still available, providing ticket holders with food and drinks, private bathrooms, tents, cash bars, and stage viewing. They can be purchased through here.

Volunteers for the festival are needed as well! If you are interested in volunteering, you may sign up here, or you can reach out to the Oyster Festival via Facebook or Instagram.

You can check out the full lineup for all the activities here. Be sure to follow the festival on their Facebook, Instagram, or their website at batonrougeoysterfestival.com for all the latest updates. For more information, or to schedule interviews with festival organizers, contact Chris Brooks at batonrougeoysterfestival@gmail.com.

*Please note that the lineup and performance times are subject to change.