Music City

Must-see spots on your Nashville vacay

Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Studio B Tour

If you’re going to Nashville for the first time, this is the one super obvious tourist stop worth checking out. The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum is a hub for all things country, old school to new age, and can include a tour of the historic RCA Studio B where musicians like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Elvis Presley recorded and created the Nashville Sound. If you didn’t love country music before, you’ll sing a different tune when you leave here.

Ryman Auditorium

Where Johnny Cash met June Carter, the Ryman is more than just a music venue and tourist stop on your Nashville journey. The venue hosts a range of musicians­–from Fleet Foxes and Janelle Monáe to The Beach Boys and Kansas, you’re sure to find something you’ll enjoy on their lineup. Even if you don’t go for the music, the Ryman has tours to learn about its past 125 years because who wouldn’t want to learn about the “Mother Church of Country Music.”

Pred’s Game

Being from Louisiana, a lot of us might not understand the grandeur that our northern states know as ice hockey; however, getting tickets to a Predators game should definitely be on your to do list. The team plays October through April, and is one of the pride and joys of the Nashville community. And who knows, in a rink filled with gold-wearing fans cheering like their lives depend on it, you might just feel like you’re in Tiger Stadium. (We said might.)

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

When it comes to booze and Tennessee you may think of Ole Smoky Moonshine, but Nelson’s Distillery is, hands down, the place you want to go for your thirsty fix. There are tours and tastings every day of the week and a cocktail menu that will make your mouth water. Whether you drink it neat or in their Bloody Belle (a bourbon Bloody Mary), you’re making a good decision.

Great Smoky Mountains, LeConte Lodge

A short drive away from the big city and you can revel at the beauty that is the Great Smoky Mountains. If you’re looking for a true Appalachian experience, LeConte Lodge, the highest guest lodge in the eastern United States, has the best view of the Smokys, and is only accessible by hiking. There are five hiking trails, from 5.5 miles up to 8 miles, which lead you to the lodge’s log cabins. You’ll be taken back to a time before cell phones and electricity while enjoying hearty meals and the lodge’s friendly llamas, reminding you of the simpler things in life.

Batch Nashville

Locally made souvenirs for everyone! Located in the Match House of the Nashville Farmers Market, Batch features jewelry, handbags, sweet treats and more, all locally made in Middle Tennessee. No matter who you’re buying for (or yourself) you’ll be sure to find something that will bring Tennessee back home to Louisiana with you.

Pinewood Social

Is it a restaurant? A bar? A bowling alley?? A pool?? One thing is for sure, no matter how much is going on at Pinewood Social, we want in on all of it. You can sip on one of their impressive cocktails while snacking or dining in, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there. There are six reclaimed bowling lanes and two dipping pools, not to mention a bocce ball court. Plan out at least a couple of hours to spend here; if the fun doesn’t keep you, the food will.

Cooter’s

If you love the Dukes of Hazzard (or even if you don’t) a stop by Cooter’s place is sure to be a story you’ll tell when you get back home. Nashville’s one and only Dukes of Hazzard Museum, operated by none other than ol’Cooter himself, is home to pictures, props, costumes, and memorabilia from the beloved hit television show. Don’t forget to take your picture with the General Lee before you go!

Jackalope Brewery

For us, a vacation isn’t complete without a stop at a local brewery and Jackalope is one we go back to every time. An industrial-style brew pub, with a handful of beers on tap, plus cheese plate pairings to snack on­–not much to complain about here. Be sure to try their Bearwalker, Maple Brown Ale while you’re there, it’ll make a mountain man out of you.

Photos: Courtesy and Stock

Nashville Food

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

112 19th Ave S

Mild to very spicy fried chicken, Southern sides & local brews in a casual, counter-service eatery.



5 Points Pizza

1012 Woodland St

Simple spot with craft beers on tap & New York–style pizzas made to order or by the slice.



The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden

731 Mcferrin Ave

Creative selection of burgers & sausages along with an old-time soda fountain & outdoor seating.



Loveless Café

8400 TN-100

Southern cafe with down-home dishes & a country vibe, plus eclectic on-site shops.



The Treehouse Restaurant

1011 Clearview Ave

Rustic American eatery & bar featuring an ever-changing menu, outdoor seating & late-night hours.