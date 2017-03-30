People may not flock to Louisiana for our weather, but they do come to experience our food, music, culture and much more. One thing is for certain: some of the greatest festivals are found in the rhythm of Louisiana’s heartbeat here in Baton Rouge. Many of those festivals happen to be planned for April, when the weather’s not too hot, and you can still have a good time outdoors.

Rock N Rowe

Ebb & Flow Fest

Live After 5

Baton Rouge Blues Fest

This concert series has already begun and will continue after April, bringing local music to Baton Rouge all spring. And the best part? The series lasts so long because Perkins Rowe expanded the lineup after a successful 2016. With acts like Chase Tyler Band and Jonathon ‘Boogie’ Long, the series is sure to impress.On April 1–2, the Arts Council of Baton Rouge will premier Ebb & Flow Festival, where they’ve teamed up with creatives, engineers and architects of all kinds to orchestrate this two-day festival with interactive plays, musical performances, exhibitions and so much more. Though their mission is to improve the quality of life through arts, they also strive to keep innovative, inspiring ideas alive in our community through continuous cultural engagements.This free concert series beginning April 6 will give you something to do every Friday evening up until its final performance on May 26. Produced by the Downtown Business Association, Live After 5 has become an integral part of the Baton Rouge community and culture boasting over 100,000 attendees each spring. This year’s lineup includes Kristin Diable, Flow Tribe, Chase Tyler band and much more. Kick your weekends off the right way this spring.Holding the title for one of the oldest blues festivals in America, Baton Rouge Blues Festival honors the Swamp Blues homeland through numerous live performances, food, music and art. This progressive blues festival has transformed into a global platform where internationally-recognized names and our beloved locals alike can feed our hearts and souls with their melodies and rhythms. Lineup to include artists Jonathon ‘Boogie’ Long, Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Erica Falls and more. Join the community on April 8–9.