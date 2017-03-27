Music: See who’s playing in Baton Rouge this April
April 1
CJ Solar with Parish County Line
Texas Club
9 p.m.
Ebb & Flow Festival
Baton Rouge River Front
10 a.m.
April 5
The Octopus Project with AF THE NAYSAYER
Spanish Moon
7 p.m.
April 6
WHY? with Eskimeaux
Spanish Moon
9 p.m.
Rock N Rowe
Boogie Long
Perkins Rowe
6 p.m.
April 7
Live After 5
Chris Leblanc’s Big Band
Repentance Park
5 p.m.
Explosions in the Sky
Varsity Theatre
7 p.m.
April 8
Baton Rouge Blues Festival
Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza
11 a.m.
Generationals with Raindeer
Spanish Moon
9 p.m.
April 13
Rock N Rowe
Remnants
Perkins Rowe
6 p.m.
April 14
Live After 5
Chase Tyler Band
Repentance Park
5 p.m.
Big Freedia
Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel
8 p.m.
Tank and the Bangas with Alabaster Stag
Spanish Moon
9 p.m.
Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.
Texas Club
7:30 p.m.
April 15
Ventruss//Wild Fire//Forming the Void//Ambassador
Spanish Moon
9 p.m.
Streamline & Startisan Reunion with Special Guests Adam Dale & the Sad Bastards
Varsity Theatre
8:30 p.m.
April 20
Rock N Rowe
Chase Tyler Band
Perkins Rowe
6 p.m.
April 21
Live After 5
Kristin Diable + Burris
Repentance Park
5 p.m.
The Lacs
Texas Club
7:30 p.m.
April 22
Walker McGuire
Texas Club
8:30 p.m.
SoMo: The Answers Tour
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.
April 23
Leela James & Daley
Varsity Theatre
7 p.m.
April 25
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with Atlas Genius and Night Riots
Varsity Theatre
7 p.m.
April 26
Nothing More with Black Map, As Lions and Hell of High-water
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.
April 27
Aaron Watson with special guest Jon Wolfe
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.
Rock N Rowe
Beaucoup Boogie
Perkins Rowe
6 p.m.
April 28
Twiddle with Midnight North
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.
Live After 5
Travis Thibodaux + Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble
Repentance Park
5 p.m.
April 29
Whitney
Spanish Moon
9 p.m.
Spoon with special guest Tennis
Varsity Theatre
8 p.m.