Nacho Love all Summer Long!

Summertime always brings about my desire to sit on a patio with an icy cold beverage and sharing a mountain of nachos with friends. There’s no worse way to work on your summer bod, but then again, there’s no better way to not care less! Here are some of my favorites in town:

Rum House Damn Good Nachos

They are, in fact, damn good. The queso is great anf they are piled high with veggies, black beans, and delicious pulled pork.

Bumsteers Brisket Nachos

A personal size serving of light and fresh nachos topped with tender brisket – comes with a bangin’ rooftop patio!

BRQ BBQ Nachos

For sharing with your 4 or 400 close friends. Seriously, these are enormous and come overloaded with bbq pulled pork and pit beans.

Zippy’s

When it’s late and you must satisfy your nacho craving. Open until 3 am on weekends. Go simple with their chicken, pork, or ground beef nachos or go all the way with their Atomic!

Chow Yum Phat Totchos

If you’re looking for a delicious spin on nachos, this is the place you need to be. With the perfect amount of spice and crunch, these little bits are available for $8 during White Star’s Happy Hour!