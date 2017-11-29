Nando’s moves to Denham Springs, plans new BR location

Nando’s Mexican restaurant is no longer on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Instead, the restaurant and cantina will open a new location in Denham Springs this week.

According to a Facebook post, the new Papa Nando’s will open Thursday, Nov. 30 at 141 Aspen Square in Denham Springs.

The post also said plans were in place to build a new Nando’s early next year at 7655 Andrea Drive, just off Siegen Lane.

Nando’s opened last year and was the creation of restauranteurs Hernando J. Cuellar, who opened and ran Ninfa’s on Constitution, and Louis DeAngelo.