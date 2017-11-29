Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Nando’s moves to Denham Springs, plans new BR location

Russell Jones
21 hours ago

Nando’s Mexican restaurant is no longer on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Instead, the restaurant and cantina will open a new location in Denham Springs this week.

According to a Facebook post, the new Papa Nando’s will open Thursday, Nov. 30 at 141 Aspen Square in Denham Springs.

The post also said plans were in place to build a new Nando’s early next year at 7655 Andrea Drive, just off Siegen Lane.

Nando’s opened last year and was the creation of restauranteurs Hernando J. Cuellar, who opened and ran Ninfa’s on Constitution, and Louis DeAngelo.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Enjoy Thanksgiving out or catered this year

Many in Baton Rouge will be scrambling this week to lock down their plans for turkey, stuffing, and fixings before Thanksgiving. Some restaurants are offering to take the trouble out of turkey-time and let you enjoy a meal without having to wash up...

1 week ago

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

november

30nov(nov 30)9:00 am(nov 30)9:00 amHPH Holiday Pop Up!

30nov(nov 30)5:00 pm(nov 30)5:00 pm1010 Saint NIC Festival

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pm(nov 30)6:00 pmBlack Tie Bingo

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pm(nov 30)6:00 pmCharity Trivia Night with The Table

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pm(nov 30)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X