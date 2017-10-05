Dig Baton Rouge
Nate nearing Louisiana, could impact Baton Rouge

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

Image: NOAA

Your weekend could be impacted by Tropical Storm Nate, which forecasters said has taken a shift closer to impacting southeast Louisiana as a hurricane.

The latest information from national forecasters said Nate’s track nudged further west, according to WBRZ’s Josh Eachus. That puts it on a possible path which includes Baton Rouge, New Orleans, or Alabama’s Gulf Coast by Sunday morning.

Nate still has to cross land twice before hitting the Gulf, where deep warm water will fuel it according to Eachus. How stable it remains before hitting the Gulf will determine how strong it gets, but forecasters believe it will be tropical strength or possibly a Category 1 hurricane before its impact is felt on Louisiana’s coast.

Eachus said current estimates are for the highest potential impact to be south and east of Baton Rouge, closer to New Orleans. The storm is fast-moving, so flooding from rain is less of a threat than coastal surge or wind.

