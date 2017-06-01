This Friday is National Donut Day.

This is not a drill.

We’re here to help you get prepared for all of the sugary goodness.

SPECIALS AND EVENTS

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free classic donuts with the purchase of a drink.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut to each customer.

Tiger Deaux-nuts is hosting its grand re-opening, complete with an upgraded menu.

Mr. Ronnie’s will open its first food truck.

Thee Heavenly Donut will offer a free dozen donuts on your next visit when you purchase a dozen on National Donut Day.

