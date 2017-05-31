Many area donut shops are celebrating National Donut Day on June 2, and one of those shops is Dunkin’ Donuts.

Donut lovers can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on the big day. Classic donuts include flavors such as:

– Vanilla Cake Batter

– Glazed

– Strawberry Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

– Chocolate Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

– Vanilla Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

– Glazed Chocolate Cake

– Boston Kreme

– Jelly

– Old Fashioned

Need help finding a location? Look no further:

8121 Florida Blvd

9837 Bluebonnet Blvd

