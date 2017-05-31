National Donut Day: Free stuff at Dunkin’
Many area donut shops are celebrating National Donut Day on June 2, and one of those shops is Dunkin’ Donuts.
Donut lovers can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on the big day. Classic donuts include flavors such as:
– Vanilla Cake Batter
– Glazed
– Strawberry Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
– Chocolate Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
– Vanilla Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
– Glazed Chocolate Cake
– Boston Kreme
– Jelly
– Old Fashioned
Need help finding a location? Look no further:
8121 Florida Blvd
9837 Bluebonnet Blvd