National Taco Day deals in BR

The taco has a long, though not easily-pinned down, history. The word used today for a fried tortilla filled with delicious toppings originated in 19th century Mexican silver mines, according to the Smithsonian. There’s other evidence that early inhabitants of the Valley of Mexico ate fish wrapped in tortillas, similar to modern tacos.

Whatever their origin, the taco is a staple of American fast food now. Here are several food and drink specials happening around the Red Stick if you want to get your taco on today.