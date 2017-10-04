Dig Baton Rouge
National Taco Day deals in BR

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

The taco has a long, though not easily-pinned down, history. The word used today for a fried tortilla filled with delicious toppings originated in 19th century Mexican silver mines, according to the Smithsonian. There’s other evidence that early inhabitants of the Valley of Mexico ate fish wrapped in tortillas, similar to modern tacos.

Whatever their origin, the taco is a staple of American fast food now. Here are several food and drink specials happening around the Red Stick if you want to get your taco on today.

  • Fuzzy’s Tacos – $1 tacos all day. Plain. Simple. Though the tacos are anything but plain. Some exclusions do apply.
  • Mr. Taco – All you can eat street tacos for $9.99 and $2.50 margaritas all day.
  • The Rum House – 2-for-1 margaritas, and live music starting at 5:30 p.m.
  • Lava Cantina Downtown –  Wednesday is also Ladie’s Night for LC, so enjoy $3 select cocktails, $5 strawberry margaritas, and half off bottles of wine tonight.
  • Taco Bell – A “National Taco Day gift set” for $5 gets you four different tacos (including newer Dorito-shell tacos) in a gift box
  • Applebee’s – $1 margaritas all month long for Neighborhood Appreciation Month

