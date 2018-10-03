Dig Baton Rouge
National Taco Day Deals

Didn’t get your fix this Taco Tuesday? Well then Thursday is your lucky day this week. National Taco Day is back and Baton Rouge is ready to celebrate! Check out these local specials for the big day.

Rum House$2 select tacos all day

Superior Grill Mid-Cityhappy hour drink specials 4:30-6:30 & live music starting at 6:30

Gov’t Taco: all tacos just $2 all day (try every taco on the menu for less than $15)

Velvet Cactus$3 select tacos all day
Fuzzy’s$1 tacos all day

Lava Cantina Perkins Rowe$2, $3, and $4 select tacos all day

Mr. Tacoall you can eat street tacos $9.99

Caliente Mexican Cravingfree taco with the purchase of an entree, dine in only

Rock Paper Taco$1 off all tacos, free queso with purchase

Izzo’s (all locations)$6 street taco combo all day

