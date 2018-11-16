NationalFastFoodDay: 9 deals and freebies near you

Happy National Fast Food Day!

That’s your cue to line your stomach with a thick layer of grease in celebration!

To carb up the deal even more, several local businesses are offering deals and freebies today only.

Here are nine courtesy of NBC4i:

Arby’s

Use this coupon to snag a free order of small fries and a small drink when you buy a Smokehouse Brisket sandwich.

Burger King

Craving a Whopper? Use the Burger King app and unlock some killer deals including BOGO Whoppers, $5 Whopper meals, $5 Crispy Chicken meals and more.

Chick-fil-A

Use DoorDash and the promo code CFADELIVERY and get a free chicken sandwich. Your order must cost at least $5.

Dairy Queen

Turn your hanger into happy with Dairy Queen’s deal. You can get a 3, 4, or 5 chicken strip meal, complete with fries and a mini Blizzard for just $4 at participating locations.

McDonald’s

Use the McDonald’s app to get an order of small or medium fries for just $1 on Friday.

Popeye’s

If you need a chicken finger fix, stop by Popeye’s and get the $5 Red Stick Chicken, a signature side, a buttermilk biscuit, and Smok’n Pepper Ranch sauce.

Sonic

Head to Sonic and take advantage of their $2.99 Double Stack Cheeseburger and medium tots deal plus Sweet Pretzel Twists for just $1.99.

Wendy’s

Download the Wendy’s app and get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase.

White Castle

Get six bacon cheese sliders for just $6.99 or a cheesy 10-sack for just $7.99.