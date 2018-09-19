Dig Baton Rouge
Necropolis out, lightsabers and axe throwing in

5 hours ago

This Halloween season, 13th Gate Productions is retiring Necropolis, the haunted cemetery across from the 13th Gate, and introducing CarnEVIL.

Carnevil will feature live music, virtual reality games, a 5-minute Escape Room series, fire themed perfomances and axe throwing. According to The Business Report, the 13th Gate will be testing out new virtual reality activities like a lightsaber battle and a virtual carnival ride.

The 13th Gate and Carnevil open September 28. Click here to enter to win FREE VIP PASSES!

