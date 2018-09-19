Necropolis out, lightsabers and axe throwing in

This Halloween season, 13th Gate Productions is retiring Necropolis, the haunted cemetery across from the 13th Gate, and introducing CarnEVIL.

Carnevil will feature live music, virtual reality games, a 5-minute Escape Room series, fire themed perfomances and axe throwing. According to The Business Report, the 13th Gate will be testing out new virtual reality activities like a lightsaber battle and a virtual carnival ride.

The 13th Gate and Carnevil open September 28. Click here to enter to win FREE VIP PASSES!