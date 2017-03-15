Love food trucks? You’re about to be able to get your morning coffee from one.

Small Coffee, a coffee truck new to the Baton Rouge area, has recently started serving up drinks like cold brew coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos, The Advocate reports. In addition, the truck serves pastries.

The company partners with local companies such as Cafeciteaux Coffee Roasters and Red Stick Spice Company to bring its drinks to Baton Rouge. Currently, the company is looking for a daily route.

