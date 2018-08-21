Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Business

New app SellSwipe launched in Baton Rouge

DIG Staff DIG Staff
1 min ago

Baton Rouge local David Facey launched his new app in the Capital City and it’s about to make your life MUCH easier.

Facey began the creation of SellSwipe when he couldn’t find a flower store near him right before a date. He created SellSwipe to encourage shopping from local businesses by letting consumers find, follow and interact with retailers in the area. It’s also a social media platform, so you can follow friends and share items that they might like as well.

How it works: download SellSwipe from the App Store and allow the app use your location. Once you’re in, browse your area by items or stores. You can also add your own items to sell on the app.

Why it’s cool: with apps like Waitr, Postmates and Amazon, you basically never have to leave your bed. Now, you can shop totally local and score deals all while never having to pause your latest Netflix binge.

Comments

You may also like

Business

Amazon filling over 200 virtual jobs

Yes, virtual as in work-from-home in your pj’s. Amazon has announced that they are hiring for over 200 positions, both location specific and totally virtual. Positions range from sales, management, customer service, software development and...

2 weeks ago

august

21augalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist

21aug(aug 21)10:00 am(aug 21)10:00 amSummer Tent Sale

21aug(aug 21)4:30 pm(aug 21)4:30 pmTaco Tuesday

21aug(aug 21)6:00 pm(aug 21)6:00 pmThe Truth About Keto

21aug(aug 21)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X