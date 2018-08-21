New app SellSwipe launched in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge local David Facey launched his new app in the Capital City and it’s about to make your life MUCH easier.

Facey began the creation of SellSwipe when he couldn’t find a flower store near him right before a date. He created SellSwipe to encourage shopping from local businesses by letting consumers find, follow and interact with retailers in the area. It’s also a social media platform, so you can follow friends and share items that they might like as well.

How it works: download SellSwipe from the App Store and allow the app use your location. Once you’re in, browse your area by items or stores. You can also add your own items to sell on the app.

Why it’s cool: with apps like Waitr, Postmates and Amazon, you basically never have to leave your bed. Now, you can shop totally local and score deals all while never having to pause your latest Netflix binge.