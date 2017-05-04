Love bagels? You’re in for some good news.

NY Bagel Café & Deli will open its first Baton Rouge location on Jefferson Highway this summer, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. Owners are planning to open the restaurant, which will put a health conscious spin on the typical bagel restaurant, in June.

The café will offers several types of bagels and sandwiches.

NY Bagel Café & Deli will be located at 7569 Jefferson Highway. This is a different spot to the similarly named New York Bagel Company.

