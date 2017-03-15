Looking for a new place to sip your whiskey? A new “whiskey-forward” bar is on its way to the capital city.

Baton Rouge native Rob Powell and a few private partners are set to open Hayride Scandal in the former Lock & Key Whiskey Bar location on Corporate Boulevard this April, The Advocate reports.

The bar will be “whiskey-forward,” but will serve cocktails in addition to its large selection of whiskeys. Beer and appetizers will also be available.

The company plans to open several more locations throughout Louisiana.

READ MORE

Comments