New bar moves into former Lock & Key location
Looking for a new place to sip your whiskey? A new “whiskey-forward” bar is on its way to the capital city.
Baton Rouge native Rob Powell and a few private partners are set to open Hayride Scandal in the former Lock & Key Whiskey Bar location on Corporate Boulevard this April, The Advocate reports.
The bar will be “whiskey-forward,” but will serve cocktails in addition to its large selection of whiskeys. Beer and appetizers will also be available.
The company plans to open several more locations throughout Louisiana.