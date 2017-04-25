Last year, marijuana was legalized for medical use in Louisiana, but it’s still a felony for growers and pharmacies to distribute it. A new Senate bill is seeking to change that, KPLC reports.

Senate Bill 35 would make sure people in those professions wouldn’t be prosecuted for distributing marijuana.

“If we look at the other states that have medical marijuana, some of them have a very widespread industry, where it’s widely available for affordable prices,” said Dr. David Chang, medical director of radiation and oncology at CHRISTUS-St. Patrick Hospital, according to KPLC. “Other states have very few growers at very high prices. It’s hard to predict but I do think it’s a step in the right direction.”

