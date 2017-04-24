A couple of new bills proposing the exemption of tampons, menstrual pads and diapers from Louisiana sales tax has moved forward to the Senate for a vote, Nola.com reports. Senate Bill 24 and Senate Bill 27 would end state sales tax from diapers size 7 and smaller as well as menstrual products like menstrual cups, sponges and pads, sanitary napkins, tampons and panty liners.

Under the legislation, local governments would have the choice to not collect local taxes on the menstrual products and diapers. The exemption would cost the state $58.7 million over the next five years, according to the report.

READ MORE

Comments