New Bites at Hot Art Cool Nights

Mid-City’s giant block party, Hot Art Cool Nights, is happening tonight, rain or shine! Hot Art Cool Nights a neighborhood art walk featuring so many talented local artists and musicians. It also features a TON of great eating options. Rocca, Curbside, White Star, Reginellis, and JED’s Local Po’Boys are just a few of the delicious, quick options you can grab on the route.

It’s also always a great chance to get a glimpse of what’s to come on the ever-changing food scene of Government Street and a chance to check out of some of the city’s best pop-ups. This year, there are a few previews and brand new spots to try.

Mac and Moon

Mac and Moon – the new sweets spot in White Star market – just opened this week. They serve vegan-friendly macaroons, bubble tea and rolled ice cream.

Cannatella Grocery

Cannatella Grocery – set to open soon next to Rocca – will be slinging samples of their house-made boudin.

Electric Depot

The Electric Depot is a mixed-used space at Government and 15th. For now, only Red Stick Social, the bar/bowling alley/music venue location within the Depot, is open. If you haven’t tried it, this Friday will be a great night to check it out. There are a few verified vendors who will open in the depot soon that are sampling at Hot Art Cool Nights:

Boru Ramen and Poke – no word on what they are serving, so we’ll just have to see for ourselves!

City Roots Coffee – a new coffee shop concept with in-house roasting.

Sweet Society – an Asian-inspired dessert spot.

Batch Baking Company Pop-Up

Batch Baking Co., a growing pop-up baker, will be serving boozy cupcakes, lemon bars and other treats at the Electric Depot.



Pelican to Mars

Pelican to Mars is the new, more casual, concept coming from the folks at Hayride Scandal. They will have their in-the-works space open for preview and some samples.



Hannah Q

A new BBQ joint set to open soon on Government near Foster will be serving up samples.