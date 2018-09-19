New Brew of the Week: Port Orleans Gleason

Port Orleans Brewery may be new to this whole craft beer thing, but their beers sure don’t taste like it. Especially their newest New England style IPA, The Gleason.

This beer is a tribute to the brewers friend and former safety for the New Orleans Saints, Steve Gleason. A percentage of the profits from this beer benefits Team Gleason and its mission to provide support for people living with ALS.

Gleason has 3 varieties of hops and is dry-hopped with 5lbs per barrel. This unfiltered beer satisfies all of your taste buds needs and is one we’re sure Steve is happy to have his name on!

ABV 5.8%

Available in Baton Rouge at The Bulldog Baton Rouge, The Chimes Restaurant and Tap Room, The Chimes East, The Varsity Theatre, and Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins.