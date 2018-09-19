Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

New Brew of the Week: Port Orleans Gleason

Interns
7 hours ago

Port Orleans Brewery may be new to this whole craft beer thing, but their beers sure don’t taste like it. Especially their newest New England style IPA, The Gleason.

This beer is a tribute to the brewers friend and former safety for the New Orleans Saints, Steve Gleason. A percentage of the profits from this beer benefits Team Gleason and its mission to provide support for people living with ALS.

Gleason has 3 varieties of hops and is dry-hopped with 5lbs per barrel. This unfiltered beer satisfies all of your taste buds needs and is one we’re sure Steve is happy to have his name on!

ABV 5.8%

Available in Baton Rouge at The Bulldog Baton Rouge, The Chimes Restaurant and Tap Room, The Chimes East, The Varsity Theatre, and Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins.

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

BRQ now open in Denham Springs

Trust me, there’s a reason they won the BRAG Award for Greatest BBQ. Executive chef and Co-owner Justin Ferguson is excited to bring the award-winning BBQ & seafood to his hometown of Denham Springs. BRQ in Denham will have the same mouth...

1 day ago

Get Tickets Now!

Fifolet Halloween Festival

september

19sep(sep 19)11:00 am(sep 19)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

19sep(sep 19)7:00 pm(sep 19)7:00 pmTavern Trivia

20sep(sep 20)6:30 pm(sep 20)6:30 pmSunset Paddles

20sep(sep 20)7:00 pm(sep 20)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

20sep(sep 20)7:30 pm(sep 20)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

Tickets on sale NOW!

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X