Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

New Brew of the Week: Uber Froot

Interns
10 hours ago

Has your beer been missing something special lately? Then we have just the brew for you! Tin Roof Uber Froot.

This delightfully refreshing Berliner Weisse is something the Baton Rouge beer scene needs to taste. The blackberries do not only give it a beautiful purple hue, (ahem, Geaux Tigers) but also a sweet and fruity flavor. The lactose bacteria used in the brewing process keeps this beer well balanced with a crisp and refreshing finish.

ABV 4.5%

Be sure to check this one out this week and pair it with your favorite Burger and Beer Week burger!

Available in Baton Rouge: Red Zeppelin Pizza, Burgersmith Highland Park/Old Perkins, The Chimes on Highland, The Overpass Merchant, Rotolo’s Craft and CrustParrain’s Seafood Restaurant, The Varsity Theatre

Available this week with Burger and Beer Week specials: Barcadia, Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar, Bengal Tap Room, Bullfish Bar and Kitchen, Burgersmith Highland Park/Old Perkins,  City Slice Pints and Pizza, Curbside Burgers, Elsie’s Plate and Pie, Stinky’s Fish Camp, The Overpass Merchant, and  The Rum House

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Opening: JINYA Ramen Bar

Grab your chopsticks, one of the fast-growing restaurant chains in the US is coming to Baton Rouge. JINYA Ramen Bar is best known for it’s homemade stock that is simmered for 10+ hours in FIJI water. The restaurant also ages their house-made...

1 day ago

october

22oct(oct 22)11:00 am27(oct 27)11:00 amBurger & Beer Week 2018

24oct(oct 24)11:00 am(oct 24)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

24oct(oct 24)5:30 pmWine Down Wednesdays

24oct(oct 24)6:00 pm(oct 24)6:00 pmDinner and a Show

25oct(oct 25)11:00 am31(oct 31)11:00 am2018 Fantasy Feast

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X