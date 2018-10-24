New Brew of the Week: Uber Froot

Has your beer been missing something special lately? Then we have just the brew for you! Tin Roof Uber Froot.

This delightfully refreshing Berliner Weisse is something the Baton Rouge beer scene needs to taste. The blackberries do not only give it a beautiful purple hue, (ahem, Geaux Tigers) but also a sweet and fruity flavor. The lactose bacteria used in the brewing process keeps this beer well balanced with a crisp and refreshing finish.

ABV 4.5%

Be sure to check this one out this week and pair it with your favorite Burger and Beer Week burger!

Available in Baton Rouge: Red Zeppelin Pizza, Burgersmith Highland Park/Old Perkins, The Chimes on Highland, The Overpass Merchant, Rotolo’s Craft and Crust, Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant, The Varsity Theatre

Available this week with Burger and Beer Week specials: Barcadia, Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar, Bengal Tap Room, Bullfish Bar and Kitchen, Burgersmith Highland Park/Old Perkins, City Slice Pints and Pizza, Curbside Burgers, Elsie’s Plate and Pie, Stinky’s Fish Camp, The Overpass Merchant, and The Rum House