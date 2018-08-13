New brew on the block

Cypress Coast Brewing is hoping to open Baton Rouge’s 3rd local brewery.

What started as a hobby for Caleb Schlamp could soon be Mid City’s newest attraction. Schlamp says Cypress Coast will offer a huge variety of brews so customers can be sure there will always be something new on tap. They will be tweaking and perfecting their recipes by changing ingredients, putting new spins on each brew, and rotating out flavors. Read more about what to expect from Cypress Coast here.

According to their Facebook page Cypress Coast is hoping to get their rezoning approved next month. Stay tuned!