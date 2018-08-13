New brew on the block

Cypress Coast Brewing is hoping to open Baton Rouge’s 3rd local brewery.
What started as a hobby for Caleb Schlamp could soon be Mid City’s newest attraction. Schlamp says Cypress Coast will offer a huge variety of brews so customers can be sure there will always be something new on tap. They will be tweaking and perfecting their recipes by changing ingredients, putting new spins on each brew, and rotating out flavors. Read more about what to expect from Cypress Coast here.
According to their Facebook page Cypress Coast is hoping to get their rezoning approved next month. Stay tuned!
Some may have seen already, but we have officially put in for rezoning on a location on Government Street and we will have our meeting on September 17th with the city. Still a long ways to go and a lot of things to do and work on, but we are super excited to take this huge step forward and make this announcement! While we can't say much more than this as of now, we are working with some people currently on some projects and hopefully we can share those very soon. Stay tuned. Big things ahead.